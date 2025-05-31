Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,008.09. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9%

KO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

