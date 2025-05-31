Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $280.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3%

LOW stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.