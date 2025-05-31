Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Salesforce by 79.7% during the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 8,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.06 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

