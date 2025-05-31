New Hampshire Trust Sells 467 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $278.99 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

