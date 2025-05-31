Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 11,474 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 470.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

