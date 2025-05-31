Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

