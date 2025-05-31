IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

Amgen stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

