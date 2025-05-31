Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.