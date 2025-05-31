Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

