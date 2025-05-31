Somerset Trust Co Buys 2,151 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $60.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Williams Trading cut their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

