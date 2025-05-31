Webster Bank N. A. Sells 105 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

