Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.