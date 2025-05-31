Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 562.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $414.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.70. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

