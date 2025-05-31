Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

