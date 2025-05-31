Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Boit C F David

Boit C F David lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
Bank of America Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
