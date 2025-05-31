Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Boit C F David

Boit C F David lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.