Weinberger Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $258.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.