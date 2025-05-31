Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 20,278 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.1%

NEE stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

