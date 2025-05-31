Meyer Handelman Co. Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.