James J. Burns & Company LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

