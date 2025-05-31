New Hampshire Trust Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 38,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.14.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $316.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

