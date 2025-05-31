Atlas Brown Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Altria Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,418,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,441,000 after acquiring an additional 523,146 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,414,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MO stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

