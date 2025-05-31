IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.