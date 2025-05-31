Stolper Co Sells 1,027 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.7% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 299,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 324.0% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 53,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

