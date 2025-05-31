Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.35.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $207.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $212.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

