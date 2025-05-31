Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $287.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average of $285.42.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

