GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Analog Devices worth $446,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

