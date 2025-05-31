IFG Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $269.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

