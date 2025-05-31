GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31,752.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245,947 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $368,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 71,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 9,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

