Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.