The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP David Donnay Rowland Sells 12,069 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $3,307,026.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,411.31. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average is $253.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

