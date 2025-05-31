Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0%

MCK stock opened at $719.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.67. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

