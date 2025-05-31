Marion Wealth Management Sells 238 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,644,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 154,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.57.

MA opened at $583.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.54. The stock has a market cap of $531.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

