Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $752.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $761.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.69 and a 200 day moving average of $623.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

