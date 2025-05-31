Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 808 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.