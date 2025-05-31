Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

