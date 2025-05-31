Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 492.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 394.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 383,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

