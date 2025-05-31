Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,183.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,663,000 after buying an additional 518,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

