Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,059.27 and a 200 day moving average of $974.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

