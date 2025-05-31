IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $289.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average of $286.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

