IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1872 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

