Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

