Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.00. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

