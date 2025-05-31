Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

