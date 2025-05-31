Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 22,336 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,180. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CME opened at $287.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $290.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

