Verde Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Verde Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 15.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $54,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.