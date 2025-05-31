Verde Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Verde Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 15.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $54,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

