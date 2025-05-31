Verde Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 370,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $81.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

