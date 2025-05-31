Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

