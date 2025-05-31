Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.