Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

