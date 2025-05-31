Myecfo LLC Has $51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,986 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 27.0% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

